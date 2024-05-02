Insider Selling: Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,810 shares in the company, valued at $11,620,001. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $102.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.59. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $83.84 and a 12 month high of $114.06.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Plexus had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $966.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLXS shares. TheStreet lowered Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Plexus from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Sidoti cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plexus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Plexus by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 86,050.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

