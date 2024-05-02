Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SYRE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Spyre Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Get Spyre Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SYRE opened at $33.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.88. Spyre Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $47.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.37.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.80). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spyre Therapeutics will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spyre Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.