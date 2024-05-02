Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LXRX. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of LXRX opened at $1.65 on Thursday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 138.54% and a negative net margin of 14,573.20%. The firm had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.68 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 59,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 26,859 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 65.7% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 18,601 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,747,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 17,009 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 24,435,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,387,000 after buying an additional 4,440,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.