VSE Co. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) – William Blair lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for VSE in a report released on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for VSE’s current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for VSE’s FY2024 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of VSE from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

VSE stock opened at $77.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.68. VSE has a 52-week low of $45.37 and a 52-week high of $83.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of VSE in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,203,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of VSE by 18.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,283,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,165,000 after acquiring an additional 350,313 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VSE by 17.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,067,000 after acquiring an additional 103,586 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in VSE during the 3rd quarter worth $1,609,000. Finally, Juniper Investment Company LLC raised its position in VSE by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 362,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,278,000 after purchasing an additional 31,850 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. VSE’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

