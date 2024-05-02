Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FinViz reports. The firm presently has a $70.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZD. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ZD opened at $49.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 60.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.48. Ziff Davis has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $75.58.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.02. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $389.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ziff Davis will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $288,967.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,131.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Ziff Davis by 337.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 362.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ziff Davis by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

