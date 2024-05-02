American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd. Analysts expect American Axle & Manufacturing to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. American Axle & Manufacturing has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect American Axle & Manufacturing to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AXL opened at $7.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.49. The firm has a market cap of $868.03 million, a P/E ratio of -26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.22. American Axle & Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AXL shares. UBS Group raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.70.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

