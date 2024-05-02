Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,572,679 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 10,090,865 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $18,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 8.7% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,728,758 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after buying an additional 459,393 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Endeavour Silver by 166.4% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 88,937 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 55,557 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,160,727 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,167,000 after buying an additional 140,838 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 7.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 171,969 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 12,305 shares in the last quarter. 20.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of EXK stock opened at $2.67 on Thursday. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $640.51 million, a PE ratio of 133.32 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.07.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.50 million for the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 2.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

