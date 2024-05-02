Intrust Bank NA Has $392,000 Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.41, for a total transaction of $179,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,895 shares in the company, valued at $662,831.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.41, for a total transaction of $179,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,895 shares in the company, valued at $662,831.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $28,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,547 shares of company stock worth $25,039,887 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NBIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $143.03 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.04 and a 52-week high of $148.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.10 and a beta of 0.28.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.