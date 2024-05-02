Intrust Bank NA Sells 5,944 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Intrust Bank NA cut its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,912 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,944 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 184.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HBAN. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

In other news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 305,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,178,375.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,754 shares of company stock worth $2,655,350. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.65 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $14.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

