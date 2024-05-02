Magna International (MGA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Magna International has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.13). Magna International had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Magna International to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MGA opened at $47.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06. Magna International has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $65.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.475 dividend. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.02%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MGA. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore lowered shares of Magna International from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

