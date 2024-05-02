Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.3% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.80. 7,980,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $112.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.52. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

