Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Acquires 10,947 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 133.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,947 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 0.8% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 161.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE:VRT traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,767,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,021,431. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.68 and its 200-day moving average is $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $235,157,663.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,324,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,116,308.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $235,157,663.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,324,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,116,308.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,409,664 shares of company stock worth $310,846,212. Corporate insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

