Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has $888,000 Holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 59.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 108.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

Shares of BRBR stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $57.47. 294,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $62.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.01.

Insider Activity at BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 70.95%. The business had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $902,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 215,054 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,498.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

