Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Sells 4,000 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered its stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMYT. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip during the third quarter valued at $84,983,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 378.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,620,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,504 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 5,372.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 974,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,486,000 after purchasing an additional 956,683 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip during the third quarter valued at $22,602,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter valued at $14,968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MMYT traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.86. The stock had a trading volume of 331,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,400. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.79 and a beta of 1.26. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $88.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie downgraded MakeMyTrip from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

