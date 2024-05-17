277,376 Shares in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Acquired by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 277,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITF. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 745.2% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,023,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 902,708 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Bitfarms by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,969,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,681 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in Bitfarms during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Bitfarms by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,580,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 561,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in Bitfarms during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Bitfarms in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bitfarms has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.20.

Shares of Bitfarms stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.83. The stock had a trading volume of 9,708,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,010,229. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $650.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 3.65. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.91.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 20.60% and a negative net margin of 64.06%. The company had revenue of $46.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

