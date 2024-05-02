Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Truist Financial

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SRCL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Stericycle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stericycle presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.40.

Get Stericycle alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRCL

Stericycle Price Performance

SRCL stock opened at $44.30 on Monday. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $57.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -201.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stericycle will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stericycle

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 22,325.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.