United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $7.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. United Security Bancshares has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.72.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter.

United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,193,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after acquiring an additional 44,182 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 58,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. acquired a new stake in United Security Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in United Security Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in United Security Bancshares by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. 30.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.