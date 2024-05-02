First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ FCAP opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day moving average is $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.62. First Capital has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $37.90.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $10.50 million for the quarter.

First Capital Company Profile

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

See Also

