Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CLMT

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CLMT opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.76. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $19.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.88.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $976.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLMT. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $171,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 504,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after purchasing an additional 50,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.