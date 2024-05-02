Intrust Bank NA Purchases 200 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,838 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $59.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.34 and a 52-week high of $61.65.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 5,970,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $347,895,646.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 671,082,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,106,219,344.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.72, for a total value of $167,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 530,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,565,756.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 5,970,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $347,895,646.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 671,082,588 shares in the company, valued at $39,106,219,344.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,019,140 shares of company stock worth $1,696,035,551 in the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Europe raised their price objective on Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

