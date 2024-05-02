Plains GP (PAGP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Plains GP to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. On average, analysts expect Plains GP to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Plains GP Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE PAGP opened at $17.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average is $16.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.55. Plains GP has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $19.77.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 124.51%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAGP. Citigroup lifted their price target on Plains GP from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Plains GP from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.55.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

