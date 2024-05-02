Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Reduces Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.3% of Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the third quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.56.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of XOM traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,829,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,082,586. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $461.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.79. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

