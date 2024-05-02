Win Advisors Inc. Invests $12.07 Million in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 158,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,066,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 5.5% of Win Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $228,390,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,561,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,272,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,645,000 after purchasing an additional 503,970 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12,161.9% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 488,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,163,000 after purchasing an additional 484,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,874,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,545,000 after acquiring an additional 476,951 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.85. The stock had a trading volume of 985,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,724. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $80.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

