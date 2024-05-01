Brighton Jones LLC Has $1.98 Million Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $39.13. The company has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.26 and a 200-day moving average of $36.54.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

