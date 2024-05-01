Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,735 VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 245.2% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 363.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.8% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 250.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SMH opened at $214.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $120.93 and a 12 month high of $239.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.86.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

