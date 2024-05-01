Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 404.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,664.0% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 24,450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $256.24 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $271.53. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $263.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.11.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

