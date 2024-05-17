Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target Raised to C$13.00 at Desjardins

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Desjardins from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Price Performance

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Increases Dividend

CHE.UN traded down C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$9.17. 381,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.18, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.48. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$7.60 and a 1 year high of C$9.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. This is a boost from Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

In related news, Senior Officer Timothy Neil Montgomery bought 5,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,236.06. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Featured Articles

