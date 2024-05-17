Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target Raised to C$13.00 at Desjardins

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Desjardins from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. This is a boost from Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.42%.
In related news, Senior Officer Timothy Neil Montgomery bought 5,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,236.06. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.
