Jag Capital Management LLC Invests $6.94 Million in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,944,000. Roper Technologies comprises 1.1% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Guardian Capital LP raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 5,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 237,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 771,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,920,000 after buying an additional 36,730 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROP. Raymond James raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.82.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

ROP stock traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $541.89. 787,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,116. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $537.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $536.30. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.06 and a 1-year high of $565.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

