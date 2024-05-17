Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Price Target Raised to C$80.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Calian Group from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins raised their target price on Calian Group from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Calian Group in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Cormark raised their target price on Calian Group from C$66.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calian Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$78.14.

TSE:CGY traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$58.01. 6,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,235. The company has a market capitalization of C$687.42 million, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. Calian Group has a 1-year low of C$46.27 and a 1-year high of C$64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.20, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$56.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$55.99.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C($0.61). The company had revenue of C$179.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$167.90 million. Calian Group had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 2.87%. Research analysts forecast that Calian Group will post 4.5652516 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. Calian Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

