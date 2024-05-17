Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 33,250 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 33,250 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $43,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 68,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 30,670 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 9,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 37,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.64. 15,012,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,603,436. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.86 and its 200-day moving average is $107.45. The company has a market capitalization of $471.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

