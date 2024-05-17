Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Lowered by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,137 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $223,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943,467 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,910 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $869,104,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $718,554,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,484,825,000 after buying an additional 1,231,615 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $486.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,263,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,269,733. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $472.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.28. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $488.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

