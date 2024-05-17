Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 4,291 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Jag Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,291 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $125.75. 288,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,806. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.45. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $125.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9976 per share. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

