Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 128,211 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 815,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,211 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.5% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $121,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 198.3% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,313,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,791. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.75. The company has a market capitalization of $116.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

