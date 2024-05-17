iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 147,292 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $60,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,703,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,633,195. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.98 and its 200 day moving average is $106.95. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

