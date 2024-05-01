Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 87.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,873 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 13,340 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 358.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.29.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $256.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $161.23 and a 1-year high of $264.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 38.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.49%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

