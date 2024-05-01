Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 21,049 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,049 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $10,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 174.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,139,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,079,000 after acquiring an additional 26,191,458 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $465,950,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,715,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,167,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519,411 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 31.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,901,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,995,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,271 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFV traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.47. 1,248,702 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.48.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

