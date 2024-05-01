Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) is Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $13,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $232,000. Busey Trust CO increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 402,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,679,000 after buying an additional 13,422 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VOE traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.84. The company had a trading volume of 129,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,016. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.03. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $156.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

