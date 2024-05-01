Insider Selling: Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) Insider Sells 44,945 Shares of Stock

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Free Report) insider Ben Fidler sold 44,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 694 ($8.72), for a total value of £311,918.30 ($391,807.94).

Bodycote Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Bodycote stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 694 ($8.72). 379,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,546. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 666.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 620.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. The company has a market cap of £1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1,551.11, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. Bodycote plc has a twelve month low of GBX 545 ($6.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 731 ($9.18).

Bodycote Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share. This is a boost from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $6.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,111.11%.

About Bodycote

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. It operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. The company offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

