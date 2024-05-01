Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Insider Brent C. Jewell Sells 7,500 Shares

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) insider Brent C. Jewell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $463,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66 shares in the company, valued at $4,078.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Up 1.4 %

APOG traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.67. 41,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,854. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.62 and a 12-month high of $62.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.11 and a 200 day moving average of $52.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 599.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

