Toncoin (TON) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $283.06 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion and approximately $283.06 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for about $4.63 or 0.00008130 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00011598 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001376 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,032.45 or 1.00089450 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00012788 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00013202 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,105,987,178 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,105,973,018.53901 with 3,472,908,308.6790943 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.05532167 USD and is down -5.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 307 active market(s) with $256,175,133.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

