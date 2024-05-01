Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 55.12%. The firm had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lemonade updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Lemonade Trading Down 1.3 %

LMND stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.00. 1,875,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,723. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average is $16.37. Lemonade has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $24.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $165,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LMND. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Lemonade from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lemonade from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Lemonade in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.11.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

