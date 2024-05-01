Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Declares $0.89 Dividend

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.8867 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd.
Singapore Exchange Stock Down 1.4 %
SPXCY opened at $102.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.63. Singapore Exchange has a twelve month low of $98.07 and a twelve month high of $112.74.
Singapore Exchange Company Profile
