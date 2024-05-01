Zacks Research Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for CyberArk Software in a report issued on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now expects that the technology company will earn ($1.86) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.85). The consensus estimate for CyberArk Software’s current full-year earnings is ($1.46) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.65 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CYBR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CyberArk Software from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.96.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $239.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of -147.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $255.48 and a 200 day moving average of $225.31. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $120.11 and a 12-month high of $283.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at about $537,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 44.4% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

