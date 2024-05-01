Zacks Research Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for CyberArk Software in a report issued on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now expects that the technology company will earn ($1.86) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.85). The consensus estimate for CyberArk Software’s current full-year earnings is ($1.46) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.65 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%.
CyberArk Software Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $239.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of -147.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $255.48 and a 200 day moving average of $225.31. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $120.11 and a 12-month high of $283.00.
Institutional Trading of CyberArk Software
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at about $537,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 44.4% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.
CyberArk Software Company Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.
