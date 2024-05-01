Canfor Pulp Products (CFX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd.
Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.33) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$193.90 million for the quarter. Canfor Pulp Products had a negative return on equity of 25.14% and a negative net margin of 10.98%.
Canfor Pulp Products Stock Performance
CFX stock opened at C$1.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$99.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.37. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12-month low of C$1.30 and a 12-month high of C$2.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.66.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CFX
About Canfor Pulp Products
Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Canfor Pulp Products
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.