Canfor Pulp Products (CFX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.33) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$193.90 million for the quarter. Canfor Pulp Products had a negative return on equity of 25.14% and a negative net margin of 10.98%.

Canfor Pulp Products Stock Performance

CFX stock opened at C$1.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$99.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.37. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12-month low of C$1.30 and a 12-month high of C$2.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.40 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Scotiabank set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.95.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

