B. Riley Weighs in on OSI Systems, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of OSI Systems in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 26th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now expects that the technology company will earn $8.08 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.04. The consensus estimate for OSI Systems’ current full-year earnings is $8.08 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for OSI Systems’ FY2025 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSIS has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $131.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.68 and its 200 day moving average is $127.71. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $103.04 and a 12 month high of $144.11.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $405.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity at OSI Systems

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $1,953,150.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 63,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,218,334.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OSI Systems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $762,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in OSI Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,990,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,958,000 after acquiring an additional 49,634 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in OSI Systems by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 45,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 9,379 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $813,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

(Get Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.