Open Text (OTEX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Open Text to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The software maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. On average, analysts expect Open Text to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Open Text Price Performance
NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $35.31 on Wednesday. Open Text has a 52 week low of $32.04 and a 52 week high of $45.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.13 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.78.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Analysis on Open Text
About Open Text
Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Open Text
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.