Open Text (OTEX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Open Text to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The software maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. On average, analysts expect Open Text to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $35.31 on Wednesday. Open Text has a 52 week low of $32.04 and a 52 week high of $45.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.13 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.78.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OTEX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Open Text in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Open Text from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Open Text has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

