Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Delta Apparel Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DLA opened at $2.35 on Friday. Delta Apparel has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $11.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $79.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.50 million. Delta Apparel had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%.

Institutional Trading of Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Delta Apparel stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Delta Apparel, Inc. ( NYSE:DLA Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Certified Advisory Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Delta Apparel as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories under the Soffe brand.

