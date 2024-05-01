Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Up 2.3 %

Professional Diversity Network stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 12.83. Professional Diversity Network has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $5.50.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 192.68% and a negative net margin of 56.47%.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

