StockNews.com Upgrades First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

First Community Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCBC opened at $33.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.91. The company has a market capitalization of $612.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.52. First Community Bankshares has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $39.23.

First Community Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Community Bankshares

About First Community Bankshares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in First Community Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 149.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in First Community Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Community Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Community Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

