StockNews.com Upgrades First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.
First Community Bankshares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FCBC opened at $33.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.91. The company has a market capitalization of $612.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.52. First Community Bankshares has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $39.23.
First Community Bankshares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.
About First Community Bankshares
First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.
