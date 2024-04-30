Radio Caca (RACA) Trading Down 21.6% This Week

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Radio Caca has a market cap of $73.29 million and $5.74 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 21.6% against the dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00010915 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 353,444,937,014 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars.

